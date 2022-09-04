Head to Head Review: Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) versus Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) and Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cryptyde and Packaging Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryptyde 0 0 0 0 N/A Packaging Co. of America 0 5 2 0 2.29

Packaging Co. of America has a consensus target price of $158.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Cryptyde.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

30.1% of Cryptyde shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Packaging Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Packaging Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cryptyde and Packaging Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Packaging Co. of America $7.73 billion 1.65 $841.10 million $10.81 12.59

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Cryptyde.

Profitability

This table compares Cryptyde and Packaging Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A Packaging Co. of America 12.13% 28.76% 13.06%

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Cryptyde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc. provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

