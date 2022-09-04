Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2,801.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Matson worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Matson by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 104,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $6,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $72.61 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,909,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,811 shares of company stock worth $2,448,255 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

