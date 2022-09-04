Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,520,317 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520,317 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

