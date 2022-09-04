Helium (HNT) Market Cap Hits $541.61 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Helium has a market cap of $541.61 million and $18.38 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00021649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00095117 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021209 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00257981 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002628 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,494,961 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
