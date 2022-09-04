Helix (HLIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3,994.85

Helix (HLIX) traded down 44.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Helix has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. Helix has a market cap of $3,994.85 and approximately $26.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00160091 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008703 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Helix Profile
Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helix Coin Trading
