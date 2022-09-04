Helix (HLIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3,994.85

Helix (HLIX) traded down 44.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Helix has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. Helix has a market cap of $3,994.85 and approximately $26.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00160091 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.