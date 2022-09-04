Henrietta Baldock Buys 956 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Henrietta Baldock bought 921 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,693.11).

Legal & General Group Trading Up 3.8 %

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 254.70 ($3.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.25. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a market cap of £15.21 billion and a PE ratio of 749.12.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.59) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 343.17 ($4.15).

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.