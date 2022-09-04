Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Shares of HLF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

