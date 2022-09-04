Herbalist Token (HERB) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Herbalist Token has a market capitalization of $13,437.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token Profile

Herbalist Token (HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Herbalist Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. "

