HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,876.00

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $10,876.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

