Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) One Day Volume Hits $16,996.00

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a total market capitalization of $726,039.13 and approximately $16,996.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.
Hibiki Finance Profile
Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance
