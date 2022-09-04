HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 866 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after acquiring an additional 166,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 345.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,344 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $9,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.7 %

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at $19,684,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.