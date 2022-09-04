HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

