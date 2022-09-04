HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8,605.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after buying an additional 1,062,543 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 335,981 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $2,306,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $2,083,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 45,691 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

