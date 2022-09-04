HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,781,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,836,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,464,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GSEW opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54.

