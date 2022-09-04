HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,315 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after acquiring an additional 460,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,121,000 after purchasing an additional 177,656 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $11,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $6,658,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS opened at $84.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

