HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 75,926 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,926 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,314,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 467,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

COOL stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.