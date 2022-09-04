HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JUST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $56.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.

