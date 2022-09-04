Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.47. Highway shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 23,698 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.26.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
