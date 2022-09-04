Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

HIMX stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.84. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

