Hina Inu Price Down 37.3% This Week (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hina Inu has a market capitalization of $597,657.68 and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832480 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015528 BTC.
Hina Inu Profile
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
Buying and Selling Hina Inu
