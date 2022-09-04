Hive Trading Down 0.2% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Hive has a market capitalization of $236.82 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008499 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083269 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00040406 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 436,485,361 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | GitlabWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.