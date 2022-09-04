Hive Trading Down 0.2% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Hive has a market capitalization of $236.82 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031442 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008499 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002039 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083269 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00040406 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002603 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.
Hive Coin Profile
Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 436,485,361 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hive
