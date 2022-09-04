HNC COIN (HNC) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, HNC COIN has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. HNC COIN has a total market capitalization of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HNC COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,863.78 or 1.00140489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00064376 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024675 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

