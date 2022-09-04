HODL Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, HODL has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HODL coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $19,639.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.15 or 0.07896852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00162189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00300119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00780958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00592403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001183 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HODL Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,368,358,258,366 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

