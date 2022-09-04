Hoge Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $21.27 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $21.27 million and $25,843.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

