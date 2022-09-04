HollyGold Price Up 2.3% This Week (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, HollyGold has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. HollyGold has a market cap of $818,622.92 and approximately $18,422.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,473,326 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

