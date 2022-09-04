Honey (HNY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.54 Million

Honey (HNY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Honey coin can currently be purchased for about $16.54 or 0.00078288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honey has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and $11,521.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honey has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.

About Honey

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

