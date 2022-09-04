Horizen One Day Volume Reaches $10.84 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $16.19 or 0.00082026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $206.95 million and $10.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00321796 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00113647 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,785,294 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.