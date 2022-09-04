Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.06 million and $40,472.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015643 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

