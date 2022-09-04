Hot Cross Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $631,059.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00831707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

