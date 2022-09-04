Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,162,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,178,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,562,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,025 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

