Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $484.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.39. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $504.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.