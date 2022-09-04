Hungarian Vizsla Inu Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market cap of $911,310.65 and approximately $53,062.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.
About Hungarian Vizsla Inu
The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.
Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu
