Hush Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded down 32.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Hush has a total market cap of $480,404.68 and $776.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00319327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00113322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082118 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

