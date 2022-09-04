Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.23

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.23 and traded as low as $13.01. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 56,175 shares.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

