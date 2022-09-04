Hydro Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $309,842.10 and $5,866.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132124 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036023 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022127 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro (HYDRO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
