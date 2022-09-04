Iconic Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $372.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832480 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015528 BTC.
Iconic Token Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
