Iconic Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $372.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

