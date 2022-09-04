Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $338,576.09 and $119,320.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

