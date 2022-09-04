Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $0.27

Idle (IDLE) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $1.69 million and $1,617.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00829977 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015625 BTC.
About Idle
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,285,861 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.
Idle Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.