IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.94

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.94 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.82). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.80), with a volume of 427,577 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on IDOX from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The company has a market cap of £300.26 million and a PE ratio of 6,660.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.94.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

