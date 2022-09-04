iEthereum Market Cap Tops $946,929.83 (IETH)

iEthereum (IETH) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One iEthereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, iEthereum has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. iEthereum has a total market cap of $946,929.83 and approximately $401.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022140 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iEthereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.