IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $203,763.10 and $21,715.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

