Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.06

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.06 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.92). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 181,391 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.23 million and a P/E ratio of -21.53.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.