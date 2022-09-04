Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $75.60 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $75.60 or 0.00379984 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $49.20 million and $7.24 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00831925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015805 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
