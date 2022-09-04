ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $31,382.72 and approximately $791.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00244535 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,031,665 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

