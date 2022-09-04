ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $14,376.94 and $723.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00244896 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,033,647 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

