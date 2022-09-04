Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

