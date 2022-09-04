Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,500 at Barclays

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

IMBBY opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2546 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

