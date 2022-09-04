Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,500 at Barclays

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
IMBBY opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.16.
Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Brands (IMBBY)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.