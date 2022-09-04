Impossible Finance (IF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $376.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $602,503.66 and approximately $376.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015474 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

