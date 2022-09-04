Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.17 and a beta of 1.44. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,299,808.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $453,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,012 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loews Corp bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.