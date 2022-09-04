Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $527,722.39 and $153,889.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00132188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

